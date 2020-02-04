Bright sparks in Milngavie aim to help diabetes patients

A group of bright sparks from Douglas Academy in Milngavie are in with the chance of winning a £25,000 prize in a hi-tech contest.

The team are through the the semi-finals of the UK Longitude Explorer Prize, aimed at developing solutions to the major challenges facing the world today.

The Milngavie pupils earned their place for their innovative ‘DADA’ app, connected to an electronic pancreas to assist people with diabetes.

The contest, sponsored by Nesta and supported by the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, is open to 11-16 year-olds. They are invited to submit entries to help tackle climate change, support an ageing population, encourage healthier living or make transport greener.

The local pupils attended a big meet-up of all of the 60 semi-final teams recently at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London where they learnt about coding, artificial intelligence and presentation skills to help them develop their idea and make it a reality over the next six months.