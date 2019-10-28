Councillor: “Cheating parents” abusing school placement system in East Dunbartonshire

Around one in four school placement requests in East Dunbartonshire for the current school year were refused.

Figures contained in a report to the council’s education committee show that 1,124 requests were made to East Dunbartonshire Council by parents wishing for their child to attend a school other than their local one, including several from families living outside the council area.

A total of 706 requests were granted with 367 refused. The council’s Education Appeals committee has heard 110 appeals between June and August 2019, in which only a few were upheld. 93 appeals were refused with the rest withdrawn.

Councillor Gary Pews (LibDem), who serves on the Education Appeals Committee, complained that some parents were “cheating” and going to great lengths to abuse the system.

“Every cheating parent who wins means one more decent, rule-abiding parent who loses out,” he said.

Other councillors including Stuart MacDonald (Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar) and council co-leader Andrew Polson (Bearsden South) agreed that many of the appeals were emotionally charged occasions, with some of the stories described as “mind-blowing”.

The report was written to get a sense of what is happening with the placing request system because, as described by education convener Jim Goodall (Milngavie) the current system “is relevant to the context of 20 years ago” and is in need to updating.

In 1982 the Parents’ Charter gave parents greater freedom to choose which school they wish their child to attend. Parents who wish their child to go somewhere other than their local school must submit a placing request to their council.