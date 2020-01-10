Deadlines for East Dunbartonshire school placing requests are released

Primary school registration gets underway in East Dunbartonshire from Monday 13 January for children who will be starting primary school in August.

Children can be enrolled at their local primary school between Monday 13 and Friday 17 January 2020.

Councillor Jim Goodall, Convener of Education, said: “If you wish to enrol your child for the start of the August 2020 session, your child must turn five years of age between 1 March 2020 and the last day of February 2021.

“When registering, you should bring your child’s birth certificate, Child Benefit details/Tax Credit Award Notice, current Council Tax notice and recent utility bill.”

Parents and carers have the right to ask for their child to be educated in a school other than their catchment school, via the placing request system. Placing requests can be made online at the council website between now and 15 March 2020 and forms are also available at Community Hubs or by calling 0300 123 4510.

A council spokesperson added: “Please note, every effort is made to try to meet the wishes of parents/carers, but it is not always possible to grant every placing request.”