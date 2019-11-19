Douglas Academy Christmas market for school mini bus appeal

Douglas Academy at Milngavie are holding their annual Christmas Market to raise funds for the school’s Mini Bus Appeal.

The event, run by the Parents and Teachers Association, takes place at the school on Saturday November 23.

Organisers are inviting local people to browse the beautiful craft and baking stalls and win on the tombola or the Christmas Hamper Raffle.

There is loads of fun for children including face painting and Christmas Bauble decorating.

The £2 entry (children free with adults or £1) includes refreshments and Santa has promised to make an appearance.

A PTA member said that the school mini bus has proved to be an incredible asset to the school, saving a huge amount of money and allowing trips to sports matches, debating fixtures and field trips for classes.

Deputy teacher Kenny Gray said, “The mini-bus makes it possible for our students to take part in a wide range of activities, from sports fixtures, taking part in community events, to local and national competitions”.