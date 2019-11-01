Douglas Academy students set to play the Albert Hall

Six students from Douglas Academy have been selected to play with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain for this coming year.

They will be performing with some of the best young musicians across Great Britain and will have the opportunity to play in some of the country’s most prestigious concert halls.

And this includes the world-renowned Albert Hall in London, as part of the BBC Proms programme 2020.

Pictured above, left to right: Mari MacGregor , S4 (cello), Raj Bhaumik, S4 (clarinet/principal bass clarinet), Libby Hunter, S4 (French horn), Erin Black, S6 (piano), Louisa Buchan, S6 (clarinet), Chun Yi Kang, S4 (violin).

Raj Bhaumik and Chun Yi Kang have also progressed to the second round of the BBC Young Musician of The Year Competition, which this year will be held in Cardiff.

The Grand Final will be held in May 2020 at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, where finalists will have the opportunity to perform a concerto of their choice with the BBC Philharmonic.

The competition has come to be regarded as the benchmark for outstanding young musical talent,