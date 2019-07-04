East Dunbartonshire orchestra gets a Royal audience

Nine pupils from East Dunbartonshire schools added another string to their bows by performing for The Queen

The East Dunbartonshire Senior String Orchestra were invited to play for Her Majesty during her official visit to Greenfaulds High in Cumbernauld.

Made up of pupils from Bearsden Academy and Douglas Academy, the orchestra performed ‘Ashokan Farewell’, conducted by Jane Ferguson, head of East Dunbartonshire’s Instrumental Music Service.

East Dunbartonshire provost Alan Brown, who attended the Royal visit, said: “I was very proud to represent the people of East Dunbartonshire and of the Senior String Orchestra who gave a wonderful performance at Greenfaulds High.

“The musicians were very excited to have been asked to perform and they rose to the occasion – they were absolutely fantastic.”