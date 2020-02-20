Fully funded lunches for all East Dunbartonshire nursery kids

All nursery children in East Dunbartonshire are to receive a fully funded hot lunch and balanced snacks at their pre-school centres.

This will start from August 2020 when funded hours of early learning and childcare increase to 1,140 hours per year.

Locally, this is already happening in four pilot centres at Hillhead, Twechar, Lennoxtown and Auchinairn.

East Dunbartonshire Council said feedback from the centres is positive with the lunches popular, children enjoying eating together, serving each other and even tidying up.

Councillor Jim Goodall, convener of the council’s Education Committee, said: “Enjoying a healthy lunch is another learning opportunity for children. It is a chance for them to taste different foods, become more independent in making choices and it encourages the development of social skills.”

Margaret Harris, manager of Twechar Early Years Centre, added, “This is a great opportunity for the children to develop their self-help skills and they all really enjoy this social part of their day.

“Comments from children and families has been very positive and parents are pleased their children are receiving a well-balanced, diverse menu.”

To find out more about quality, flexible, accessible and affordable early learning & childcare in East Dunbartonshire, visit the ‘schools, early years and learning’ section of the Council website at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk