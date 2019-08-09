Green light for new Kirky nursery

Planning permission to build new Early Learning & Childcare Centres (ELCC) in Kirkintilloch and Milngavie was granted at a recent meetings of the Planning Board.

The Council and its delivery partner Hub West Scotland lodged the planning applications via architect, Holmes Miller.

Plans can now progress to build one new centre on the land adjacent to Southbank Road, Kirkintilloch (directly across from Kirky Police Office), and another at the St Joseph’s Primary School site in Milngavie.

Joint Leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody said: “The decisions of the Planning Board allow the Council to progress the final project design for the new centres in Kirkintilloch and Milngavie which are scheduled to open in August next year.” Joint Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, added: “This is an important step forward in enabling us to deliver 1140 hours of funded and flexible childcare for all 3-5 year olds in East Dunbartonshire by 2020.?