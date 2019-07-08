High note for Bishopbriggs pupils at Glasgow Mod

These Bishopbriggs youngsters were in full voice at a singing competition recently.

Competitors and medalists from Meadowburn Primary School Gaelic Unit competed at the annual Glasgow Local Mod last month.

It was a successful Mod with the children taking part in many competitions including clarsach, choir, solo singing and poetry recitation.

The main Glasgow Mod, showcasing Gaelic culture, takes place in October at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow. For more information, visit https://modghlaschu2019.com/glasgow-mod-2019/