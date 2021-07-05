Inspirational Bishopbriggs head teacher wins top award for changing the lives of young people

Turnbull head Eileen Kennedy with her award

Eileen Kennedy of Turnbull High School triumphed in the UK-wide Pearson Teaching Awards, nicknamed the “Oscars for Education”.

She took the Bronze Award in the Headteacher of the Year category for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of young people in the Turnbull High School community.

Eileen’s nomination for this award was advocated across the school

and its wider community - pupils, parents, teachers, office staff, facilities

staff, primary colleagues and Turnbull High School Chaplains Fr Monaghan and Canon Hill.

She made the grade from thousands of nominations across the whole of the UK.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Even to be shortlisted in this highly competitive and prestigious category is a real accolade.

"To be awarded a Bronze Award in this UK-wide event is a

massive achievement.”

The spokesperson added: “This award is in recognition of everything Eileen does in leading the Turnbull High School community, with the best interests of the pupils always at the forefront.

"Eileen’s mantra of ‘If not us, then who? If not now, then when?’ inspires both staff and pupils alike.

“Congratulations to Eileen who goes above and beyond on a daily basis to shape the positive futures of children and young people to be the very best they can be.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are part of The Teaching Awards Trust which was established in 1998 by David, Lord Puttnam CBE, as a means of recognising and celebrating excellence in education.

Their website says: “We’ve all had a great teacher. They show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are. The influence of a good teacher lasts a lifetime.”