Italian adventure for Bishopbriggs artist

A filmmaker from Bishopbriggs has returned from taking part in a major international art show.

Emma Blackhall (23) spent several weeks in Venice as part of the Biennale Arte 2019.

The City of Glasgow College BA (Hons) Contemporary Art Practice student was part of the Scottish Pavilion at the art festival which showcased the best of Scottish art from renowned creators.

Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College, said: “The competition to be part of the Scottish Pavilion at the prestigious Biennale was fierce, so to have a City of Glasgow College student secure a place is an impressive achievement.

“Our college has strong links both with industry and internationally which benefits our students. I am sure Emma will take full advantage of this valuable experience and apply it to her future career.”

The former Bishopbriggs High pupil was heavily involved with exhibiting Charlotte Prodger’s 2018 Turner Prize winning film Bridgit.

Emma says that she drew on the insight and skills she has developed as a student at the college student in her role at the pavilion.

She also praised the support and help she received from her lecturers who guided her through the application process and helped her prepare for the trip to Italy.

Emma said: “Being part of the Biennale was the experience of a lifetime.

“I learned a huge amount and had the chance to work with some really important and talented artists.

“What I’ve learned will stay with me and inform my practice for the rest of my career.

“I’m incredibly grateful to both the organisers and to City of Glasgow College for making it possible for me to be part of this amazing event.”

Now that she is back in the UK, Emma plans to continue practicing her art, which includes making film, photography, and printmaking, which she hopes to do full time.

As part of this Emma plans to maintain contact with the other artists she met in Venice with a view to eventually opening a studio with them.