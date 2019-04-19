Kids’ stuff as  £60k invested in play park

A children’s play park in Kirkintilloch has been completely transformed thanks to a £60,000 investment by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Situated in Eastside, the new play area replaces an existing facility which had been installed in 2002, and has been upgraded as part of the Council’s Open Space Strategy.

The new facility incorporates a selection of colourful equipment which has already proved a big hit with local children. These include flat and cradle swings, a small playhouse multi-play unit, a see-saw, ‘springies’ and roundabouts.

For the more adventurous there are somersault bars, a basket swing and a 30 metre cableway. There is also “Mega Deck Campsie View” tower, which is unique in East Dunbartonshire, and boasts three chutes for children of different ages and abilities, as well climbing steps and nets.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, was joined by fellow councillors, Council officers and children from nearby Happy Days nursery at the official opening of the play area.

Councillor Murray said, “The transformation to the play park is fantastic and we are delighted to see it being so well used already. The children have wasted no time in exploring every area of the park and it’s lovely to see. It is a great asset for the community.”

The play park enjoys views of the nearby Campsies and has special safety surfacing covered with graphics depicting the canal and foliage.