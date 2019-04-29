Legal student raises bar in college contest

A legal student from Kirkintilloch triumphed in a recent competition at City of Glasgow College.

Alisha Macis, who attended St. Ninian’s High School, will complete her HND in Legal Services at the college in June.

The 19-year-old came out top in the special legal services Client Care competition, organised by the college’s Faculty of Business and Humanities.

The contest, linking theory with practice, was designed to enhance the students’ lateral commercial thinking.

Alisha had to give a presentation which she said she found nerve wracking, but worth it when she took the prize.

She added: “Winning the competition and gaining a certificate is an accomplishment. I have been working with property agent Pacciti Jones for a year now so I was able to draw from real life experience.

“When I finish college I want to start working straight away and hope to get experience as a paralegal”.

The contest was judged by Residence Estate Agents who also donated cash prizes for the contest with £70 going to Alisha and £40 and £30 to the two runners up,