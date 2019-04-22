Life’s cooking good for top young High School of Glasgow chefs

A young Bearsden foodie expert is off to Leeds at the weekend to compete in the UK finals of the Rotary Young Chef of the Year.

Talented young chef Amy Ashton (13) reached the finals after winning the Scotland and North England young chef regional title recently.

The High School of Glasgow pupil hopes her three course meal – to be totally prepared and cooked in two hours - will wow the judges on Saturday.

Amy plans a starter of asparagus soup with home made oatcakes, a main of chicken wrapped in prosciutto, filled with home made pesto served with a red pepper and tomato sauce, and a dessert of chocolate fondant served with raspberry gel.

Amy, who is in S2, said: “It will be nerve-wracking getting all the courses ready on time, especially making sure the wrapped chicken and chocolate fondant are cooked just right”.

Amy is pictured with her fellow High School pupil Jessica Mitchell from Giffnock who has just been crowned the 2019 Springboard UK Future Chef. Jessica beat over 14,000 other pupils from across the country in the annual competition to encourage 12-16 years olds take up catering.

The judges said Jessica “stood out from the crowd” with her winning two course meal prepared and cooked in two hours. Her main course was chicken breast with butternut squash, confit chicken leg and fondant potatoes followed by a dessert of apple and frangipane tart with a vanilla pod parfait and carmelised apple.

Third year pupil Jessica said: “I just love cooking. I want to be a chef and have a dream of setting up my own restaurant in the future”.

Karen Moore, head of heath and food technology studies at the High School of Glasgow added “Amy and Jessica are amazing young chefs. It is a big achievement to win national awards against other pupils who are often two or three years older”.

As well as a full academic syllabus which includes hospitality studies, both Amy and Jessica are keen on sports.

Jessica is in the Scotland under 16 hockey squad and Amy is in the west district hockey under 14 squad and a competitive skier.