Marking 20 years of drama at Raenbow Productions, Bearsden

Raenbow Productions are celebrating 20 years of drama classes for children age five to 18 years in East Dunbartonshire

The group recently completed two sell-out concerts at Bearsden’s Baljaffray Church and enjoyed four nights performing at their annual drama show.

They are also marking their 20th anniversary with a reunion party for former students and actors who have attended or worked for Raenbow.

Raenbow founder Anne Rae said: “It’s our 20th anniversary this year and we’ve been celebrating in style with a series of sell out performances!

“Our concert was a huge success, running over two nights and our annual show was even bigger, with four performances in all.”

More than 200 children, aged from five to 18, took part in the shows, split over two weeks to accommodate both Monday and Tuesday classes.

Anne said: “We have classes for four age groups running each night and it’s great to see the children move up and grow in confidence. We pride ourselves in creating a supportive, fun environment.

She added: “Over the 20 years we’ve seen a lot of children go through Raenbow and I’m delighted to say many of them still keep in touch.

“This was one of the reasons we decided to have a reunion party at Kilmardinny House where we performed most of our shows over the last 20 years.”

For more info contact Anne on 07752 315636 or email anne@raenbowproductions.com