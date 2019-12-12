Meadowburn school at Bishopbriggs ends year on a high

The year has ended on a high for the pupils, staff and families of Meadowburn Primary and its Nursery Class and Gaelic Unit, after a glowing report from Education Scotland.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland and the Care Commission visited the Bishopbriggs campus in September and published their findings at the end of November.

There were several highlights for pupils and staff in the report.

Inspectors found that the respected and supportive headteacher helps create a positive environment in which children can thrive, feel safe and part of a whole-school community.

Staff know families well and their commitment to professional learning is having a positive impact on children’s learning.

Pre-schoolers are enjoying a quality early learning experience and are making good progress.

Positive relationships between staff and families provides a strong start for the development of early fluency in Gaelic, which continues up through the school.

On a visit to meet the headteacher, her staff and pupils, Councillor Jim Goodall, the Council’s Education Convener, said: “There was a definite spring in the step of everyone at the school following this positive report and it was a pleasure to be able to congratulate them on their achievement.

“With two teams of inspectors looking at three distinct but joined-up parts of the school, it was a more complex process than normal so well done to everyone involved.

“This is a very positive way to end 2019 for everyone at Meadowburn.”

Headteacher Jennifer Campbell, added, “Everyone is pleased with the report which really does represent the very best of the team spirit which exists at Meadowburn.

“We all work closely together with the wellbeing and development of pupils firmly at the centre of everything we do.

“We are encouraged by the inspectors’ comments and know that we can build on this report to continue to make Meadowburn a happy, thriving and progressing place for children to play, learn and succeed.”

The school and nursery were evaluated “good” or “very good” in all categories