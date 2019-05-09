Mosshead nets a first in safety on the web

Internet savvy pupils and staff at Mosshead Primary in Bearsden have become the first in Scotland to receive the Digital Schools Award for Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety (CR-IS).

The new award recognises the work done in the school to make sure everyone – pupils, parents/carers, teachers – is aware of how to stay safe online

The school has been praised for its efforts to raise awareness of netiquette across the school community so everyone understands online risks and how to avoid them.

This award was the icing on the cake for the school as they also received a Digital Schools Award which celebrates the school’s commitment to delivering a high quality digital technologies curriculum for pupils at all stages of learning.

Councillor Jim Goodall, of the council’s Education Committee, said: “To be the first school in Scotland to receive this new award shows just how much hard work has gone into teaching the children about this important issue”.

Anna Doody of Digital Schools Awards Scotland, said: “Being recognised for Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety is a great achievement and an important milestone and we congratulate Mosshead Primary.”

Susan Yeoman, Mosshead Primary’s head teacher, added: “We are delighted our work on helping children stay safe online has been recognised with this award. Throughout Primary 1 to 7 children build on their internet safety skills and our programmes will continue to evolve every year as technologies develop.”