Places at St Ninian’s High in Kirkintilloch at risk for two primary schools

A review has begun over secondary school transfer arrangements for pupils from Craighead Primary School in Milton of Campsie and Lennoxtown Primary School.

At its meeting last week, East Dunbartonshire Council agreed to carry out an informal public consultation.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “In the current arrangements, these two schools are in the catchment area for St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch and are also zoned to Kilsyth Academy. Parents can choose either school, an arrangement that has been in place since 1997.

“There has been a significant increase in recent years in the numbers of pupils transferring to St Ninian’s, and these will soon not be able to be accommodated given current roll projections, so it is only right that we start the consultation process to seek the views of these school communities.”

In order to make any changes to the catchment area of a school, the council would need to carry out a statutory consultation as detailed in the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010. The guidance accompanying the Act advises that an informal consultation can also be carried out.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody clarified: “Our plan is to carry out the informal consultation with the parents and children of both primary schools, and also to engage with the Catholic Church and with the Parent Councils of the secondary schools in Kirkintilloch and Lenzie.

“Officers will then bring a report back to the council to consider and agree the next steps.”

Council officers have also had initial discussions with education colleagues in North Lanarkshire.