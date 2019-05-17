Public meeting over proposed closure of nursery

A public meeting will be held over the proposed closure of Croftamie Nursery at the facility on Tuesday, 21 May (7-9pm).

Last month (25 April), Stirling’s Children and Young People Committee agreed to a formal consultation to consider the permanent closure of the nursery and for the Education Authority to scope out potential nursery provision at Drymen Primary School.

Members also agreed that the Council’s Chief Education Officer prepares and publishes a Consultation Report on the proposals, which will be brought to committee for a decision in September 2019.

The consultation, which will run until 7 June, is gathering views and further information on the educational benefits for children, the impact on staff, parents and the community, along with financial implications.

This process includes engagement with the Parent Council, staff and pupils, a public meeting with the Chief Education Officer, and a report by Education Scotland.

Alternatives to the proposal are also being considered and fully assessed.

To comment on the consultation and for further information, head here: https://www.stirling.gov.uk/learning-education/education-consultations/permanent-closure-of-croftamie-nursery/