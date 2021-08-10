School exam results 'strong and steady' in East Dunbartonshire

Bearsden Academy

Following continued disruption to learning and teaching in challenging circumstances, pupils from East Dunbartonshire’s eight secondary schools* are receiving their SQA exam results today (Tues 10 August).

With exams cancelled once again, schools submitted provisional grades based on coursework and assessment undertaken during the school session.

This applied to those pupils who would have been sitting National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher this year.

Early analysis has been good.

In S6 there is a 0.4% increase in the number of pupils achieving three or more Highers and a 0.5% increase in those achieving one or more Advanced Higher from last session.

In S5, there is a 0.9% increase in the number of pupils achieving one or more Higher, a 2.9% increase in those achieving three or more Highers and a 2.6% increase in those achieving five or more Highers.

In S4, there is a slight decrease of 2.2% in the number of pupils achieving five or more National 5 passes.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances around the 2021 SQA arrangements, a new appeals process is in place.

Pupils who are concerned about their provisional grades – which they received in June - can submit an appeal directly to the SQA.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody, said, "Pupils have faced previously unthinkable disruption to their education during an already stressful time and have responded exceptionally well.

"Like last year, we have witnessed young people demonstrating

resilience as they worked hard to stay focused. I want to recognise that effort as well as paying tribute to school staff who have worked tirelessly in uncharted waters with the SQA and to support pupils.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson, added: “The additional pressure that the pandemic disruption has caused to young people should not be under-estimated. Any pupil who is disappointed and has concerns about their results, please talk to your teachers and listen to their advice.

"There is a lot of support available to you and it is vital you seek it out as there are many routes to your chosen career and to help you

achieve your goals.”

Initial results for 2021 from raw data are as follows:

2021, 2020 (Revised as of Dec) and 2019

S6 Pupils

1+ Level 7 Advanced Higher level 41.1%, 40.6%, 32.5%

3+ Level 6 Higher level and above 45.0% 44.6% 31.5%

S5 Pupils

1+ Level 6 Higher level and above 84.7% 83.8% 82.1%

3+ Level 6 Higher level and above 71.6% 68.7% 61.4%

5+ Level 6 Higher level and above 46.8% 44.2% 39.0%

S4 Pupils

5+ Level 5 Examinations at National 5 74.0% 76.2% 67.0%

Across Scotland, further in-depth analysis of the results data will be undertaken following the release of Insight data in October which will take account of the outcome of appeals at school level.

It is anticipated that results data will change at that stage.

The Skills Development Scotland My World of Work Helpline 0808 100 8000 is open from 8am-8pm today and tomorrow then from 9am-5pm for pupils who wish to speak to qualified careers advisers.

Helpline advisers will also be available on social media, by direct message to My World of Work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/myworldofwork/ or Instagram at