Talented young Bishopbriggs scientists in Big Bang finals

Two Bishopbriggs teenagers caught the eyes of judges with their innovative technology to predict and prevent allergic reactions.

Jade Mcletchie and Lauren Taylor will represent Bishopbriggs Academy in the finals of the The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

The budding young scientists were selected after taking part in the online heats.

Jade told the Herald: “Our project is a wearable band named DETECER. Its purpose is to predict and prevent allergic reactions.

“It uses nanosensing technology in order to detect a change in histamine levels so the required dosage of medicine can be administrated.”

The big finals of the contest take place at the NEC Birmingham in March.

It is a two-day event and Jade and Lauren are appealing for donations from local businesses to help with travel accommodation and meal costs.

Jade said: “We are also trying our best with fundraising efforts in and around the school. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

The Academy staff member leading the talented duo is chemistry teacher Eilidh Young.

She said: “The girls are just fantastic and have worked so hard for this competition. Their idea is innovative and I am excited to see where they go with it. It’s an amazing achievement getting through to the finals of a nationwide competition so they should be super proud of themselves and I can’t wait to attend the National Big Bang Fair to showcase their work.”