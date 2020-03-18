The Government closes all schools in Scotland - East Dunbartonshire Council comment on their plans.

The Scottish Government has taken the unprecedented step of formally closing all schools in Scotland as a result of Covid-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the closure on Wednesday afternoon (March 18) following growing concerns over children’s safety.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions that further decisions on school closures were “to be taken imminently”.

Ms Sturgeon said that schools have now lost too many staff to continue as normal, and wanted to reassure teachers and school staff that the government would work with them as they know what is best for children.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government is still working out the finer detail of what this will all mean.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business at the council said: “We are preparing for the closure of all East Dunbartonshire schools and nurseries on Friday, March 20, in line with national advice. This follows the latest statement by the First Minister.

“Further Scottish Government advice is expected when the Cabinet Secretary for Education addresses the Scottish Parliament.

“We understand peoples’ concerns about this unprecedented step and will endeavour to provide further details as they become available.

“Like other Councils, we are working with the Scottish Government to look at the implications of closure. This includes the provision of free school meals, exams and support for parents/carers working in emergency and priority service areas.

“This is a challenging and worrying time and we will do everything we can to support staff and families through it.”