Third gas leak: hunt still on  for documents

A Milngavie primary became the third school in East Dunbartonshire to be evacuated over a carbon monoxide leak.

A new alarm placed in Craigdhu Primary after the first incident at Balmuildy Primary in Bishopbriggs a few weeks ago, picked up traces of the toxic gas.

The evacuation of pupils and staff on Wednesday, March 4, came a day after a similar incident at Wester Cleddens primary, also Bishopbriggs.

Faulty boilers have been blamed for the leaks in all three schools.

Parents were informed of the Milngavie incident in a letter from East Dunbartonshire Council’s Chief Education Officer Jacqui MacDonald.

She said the fire service discovered the fault was in an external boiler house and there were no traces of carbon monoxide in the school building. The boiler has been repaired.

Carbon monoxide alarms have now been fitted in all local schools.

However, an investigation is still ongoing into gas safety certificates for all schools after the council admitted documentation for Balmuildy Primary School was “missing.”

There are 42 schools in total in East Dunbartonshire and last week, a council boss told the Herald that 18 certificates have been found so far which date prior to the Balmuildy incident.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive for Place Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “A review of gas safety certificates across the school estate was carried out following the Balmuildy incident.

“All gas boilers have now been serviced and certified.

“Prior to the Balmuildy incident 18 gas boiler safety certificates have been identified and as confirmed last week a full investigation is currently ongoing.”