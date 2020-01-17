Time to enrol children for funded early learning and childcare places

A public information campaign is encouraging families to enrol their children for funded early learning and childcare ahead of a major expansion this summer.

From August, all three and four year-olds, and around a quarter of two-year-olds, will benefit from 1140 hours of childcare a year.

Parents or carers can register through their local authority and apply for the option that suits their needs.

Choices available should include a local authority, private or third sector nursery, playgroup or childminder.

Due to the phasing in of the increased entitlement, around 50,000 children are already benefitting from more than the current 600 hours they are entitled to, allowing parents and carers to explore work, education and training opportunities.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “If you’ve got a child who will be two, three or four, now is the time to see what they could receive from this August.

“Tens of thousands of children are already benefitting from high-quality early learning and childcare, and I’ve heard first-hand how it’s helped to boost their confidence and communication skills, and given them access to more opportunities such as outdoor learning.

“I’ve also heard how it has made an enormous difference to families in terms of enabling mums and dads to get back into, or spend more time studying, working or training.

“I would encourage all parents with eligible children to get in touch with their local authority to identify the funded option that is best for their child.

“There is no cost to families who take up this offer so the 1140 hours can save each family as much as £4500, and we hope that this campaign will let as many families as possible know what they are entitled to.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe, COSLA Children and Young People’s spokesperson, said that local government was committed to getting the best outcomes for all children.

Cllr McCabe said: “It’s fantastic that over 50,000 children have already benefitted from these additional hours, which will give children new opportunities to play and learn, and give parents the opportunity to return to work, take up training or just have more flexibility in their childcare arrangements.

“With the launch of this new campaign, we are encouraging parents to get in touch with their council to find out what their options are locally.”

Families should visit the Parent Club website to find out how to enrol for funded early learning and childcare places in their area.

Local authorities have individual application processes and deadlines.

The Parent Club website will link to your council for more information.

All nurseries, playgroups and childminders providing funded places will be required to meet strict quality criteria as part of a new national standard, including achieving good or better Care Inspectorate quality evaluations.