Torrance’s dynamic new junior wardens celebrate

Torrance Primary is the first school to complete the new East Dunbartonshire Junior Wardens Scheme which is now run in partnership with Dynamic Youth Awards.

The Dynamic Youth Awards is a nationally recognised accredited award for young people that provides a means of recording and evidencing their achievements.

Completing the Junior Warden scheme is the first step for many to building their own learning programme.

Pupils took part in five weeks of classroom lessons and activities to increase their awareness of the environment, the community they live in and what it means to them, their families and their community whilst developing their skills for learning, life and work through self and peer assessment.

Other partners in the Council’s Junior Warden Scheme include Youth Services, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue, the NHS Health Improvement Team and the Mugdock Rangers Service.

Councillor Susan Murray met the young people and presented them with their certificates.

She said, “Working with the Dynamic Youth Awards is an exciting development for our long-running Junior Warden Scheme and is a great way for the young people’s hard work and achievements to be recognised and recorded.

“During the scheme, pupils learn about what is involved in being a responsible citizen and they take part in many hands-on activities such as learning life-saving techniques like CPR. They discuss anti-social behaviour, find out about the dangers of tobacco and smoking and learn about the importance of treating their environment and the countryside with respect.”

Head Teacher of Torrance Primary, Phil Neill added, “We were delighted to be involved with the Junior Warden Scheme again this year. The programme provided a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to work with a range of partners to develop their understanding of how they can fulfil their role in the community as a responsible citizen.

“We would like to thank the partner agencies who have worked with the children over the course of the programme. We are very proud of our pupils for achieving the Dynamic Youth Award and for successfully completing the Junior Warden Scheme.”