Turnaround as Bishopbriggs Academy shut to pupils

Bishopbriggs Academy is to follow national guidance to close - despite communication from the school that senior pupils should still attend as normal.

In a statement, Scottish Greens Education Spokesperson Ross Greer MSP said he has had it confirmed by East Dunbartonshire Council that the school will follow national guidance to close to most pupils, despite communication to parents that S4-S6 “should attend school as normal over the next couple of weeks.”

Mr Greer, a West Scotland MSP, said: “It’s vital everyone plays their part in tackling this global crisis. The decision to close schools was not an easy one for the Scottish Government to take but it was done to protect public health. It’s essential this advice is followed, especially by schools. I am grateful the council has confirmed Bishopbriggs Academy will not attempt to continue a normal timetable for S4-6 pupils and that the previous miscommunication to parents will be corrected. Like all other schools, arrangements will be made for the completion of coursework and pupils will get the qualifications they deserve.”