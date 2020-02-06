Warning from Milngavie kids: ‘Don’t put us at risk on school run’

Safety conscious pupils from Clober Primary in Milngavie are telling drivers around their school to stay off the zig zags and park safely.

They have been working with the council’s Community Safety Team to discuss road safety and how it can be improved and they took part in a competition to design a banner to be displayed on railings at the front of the school.

P7 pupil Nieve McNabney’s colourful design and punchy strapline ‘Don’t parkon zig zags’ was chosen by judges and now features on the 10ft banners at the school gates.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the council’s Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, went to the school to talk to pupils and see the new banner.

She said: “Sadly we are all aware of the issues caused by hazardous parking and careless driving around schools and at Clober Primary, the pupils are hoping their new banner will increase awareness of the problems and see drivers behave better. The temptation on a cold, rainy day when you’re already running late is to park as close to the school as possible but parking on zig zags is putting lives in danger. Pupils are asking grown-ups to be more considerate and to make safer choices when behind the wheel.”

Nieve was delighted to see her drawing on the giant banner and said: “I feel it’s really important that parents don?t park on the zigzags because children could run out and get hurt. I am really happy that my banner was chosen and I hope parents take my message into consideration.”