Winning Bearsden pupils have designs on plastic pollution

A team of budding engineers from a Bearsden school displayed great ingenuity to win best project in a design contest to address plastic pollution in the River Clyde.

Calling themselves Team Clyde Clearout, the group of six Mosshead P7 pupils presented their innovative idea at the Riverside Museum last week as part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful Upstream Battle campaign.

Primary and secondary schools across Glasgow showcased their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) challenge solutions as part of a regional competition.

Team Clyde Clearout’s bold design caught the attention of the judges and they were crowned overall winners.

Liam Rocks, team communicator, said: “Upstream Battle has taught us so much about how harmful plastic pollution is for our rivers, seas and the environment.

“We understand how important this issue is and we hope we have done something to change people’s attitudes in the local and wider community.

“Working together in Team Clearout Clyde was great fun. We learned so much about each other and from each other. We’ve achieved so much more than we would have on our own.

“The atmosphere at the finals at the Riverside Museum was incredible. We were so excited. When Team Clearout Clyde were announced as the overall winners we couldn’t believe it. This award really means the world to us and to Mosshead Primary School.”

Councillor Susan Murray said: “This is a wonderful achievement for these primary 7 pupils and a great end to their primary school career.

“They worked together very well and presented their thinking and solution in a very articulate way.

“The fact that they won against teams from secondary schools shows the strength of their idea.”

She added: “The Upstream Battle campaign, which has been taken up by schools across East Dunbartonshire, has really stoked a passion for environmental issues in our young people.”