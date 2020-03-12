Worried parents keep kids off Merkland School over coronavirus ‘deep cleaning’ concerns

Worried parents of children at Merkland School have kept their youngsters at home today after it was closed yesterday over fears surrounding coronavirus.

The Kirkintilloch school for children and young people with additional support needs shut after someone who had been in the premises was contacted by the NHS and advised to self-isolate.

The school reopened this morning (Thursday) after undergoing a deep clean, according to East Dunbartonshire Council.

But parents say they are concerned over the quality of the clean.

Kim Buchanan posted on the Herald’s Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday): “Merkland school closes for deep cleaning due to contact with someone who’s been told to isolate, yet EDC can’t answer questions about the so called deep clean and saying kids to return tomorrow!

“EDC conveniently not there to answer who done the deep clean and when. I’m not sending my daughter in tomorrow or Friday.”

Another parent, Kerryann Davies agreed and said she was also keeping her daughter off.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education, People and Business said yesterday: “The Council took the decision this morning to close Merkland School as a precautionary measure having learned that someone who had been in the premises had been contacted by the NHS and advised to self-isolate in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) as a result of their contacts.

“Whilst closure was not a health advice requirement given the low risk nature of the contact, given the potential vulnerabilities of some in this school community, the precautionary decision was taken to close the school today to enable a deep clean to be carried out.”