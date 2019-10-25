£5,ooo contest boost  for Rookie Rockstars

A children’s charity in Kirkintilloch that boosts mental health through music has been awarded £5,000 after reaching the finals of a home builders’ contest.

Rookie Rockstars was one of 96 organisations from across the UK to reach the final stage of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures competition.

The contest culminated in a gala dinner at York Racecourse on Tuesday, where the three top finalists were each awarded the top prize of £100,000.

Emma Husband at Rookie Rockstars, said: “Taking part in Building Future has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals.

“It was a very emotional evening with such a broad range of groups being represented and we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.”

Doug Law, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.

“We had a brilliant evening at York celebrating the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.”

The first, second and third prize winners were decided by a public vote and more than 225,000 votes were cast.