Award for big-hearted volunteer at Marie Curie hospice at Stobhill Hospital

Tricia Urquhart of Marie Curie

Tricia Urquhart of Stepps, had been volunteering two days a week at Marie Curie’s Hospice for four years until the pandemic struck.

However, keen to continue supporting the charity, which cares and supports terminally ill people and their families, Tricia continued her volunteering role at home and increased the number of days to five.

She provides much-needed research on projects and initiatives for the fundraising team and feels like she is giving something back after using the charity’s bereavement services following the loss of her husband Neil.

After receiving the award from Glasgow Credit Union, Tricia said: “I’ve never won an award in my life, so to receive this just blew me away. I am so pleased to receive it.

“Volunteering for Marie Curie has become part of my life and before the pandemic I enjoyed going into the hospice twice a week and doing a variety of jobs that needed to be done, including the massive task of counting money as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal. The team I work with are a great bunch which adds to the enjoyment.

“When my husband Neil died of cancer it was only six weeks from diagnosis to death. Afterwards I was offered support by Marie Curie’s bereavement services. This gave me a better understanding of the amazing job the charity does for people at the worst time in their life, and as the counselling helped me, I knew I wanted to give something back.

“For anyone who is thinking about volunteering I’d urge them to give it a go.”

Amanda Casey, Community Fundraiser at Marie Curie who nominated Tricia said: “Tricia’s enthusiasm is uplifting, her commitment unwavering and she always goes that extra mile. To have Tricia’s ongoing support throughout this challenging time has truly made a difference. She is a valued member of our team and an absolute joy to work with. I’m delighted she has received a Heart of Glasgow Award.”

Gillian Buckley at Glasgow Credit Union, presented Trisha with the award describing her as “a well deserving recipient”.