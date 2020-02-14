Bearsden families anguish as care home to close

A care home in Bearsden for more than 100 elderly people – many who have dementia – is set to close within weeks.

Families with relatives living at Canniesburn Care Home were given the devastating news in a letter a few days ago.

The care home is to shut on April 28 – giving them just weeks to find alternative accommodation.

Canniesburn Carehomes, which only took over at the end of last year, told the Herald the care home needed to close for “a full refurbishment” but insisted it will “reopen in the future”. It did not say when this would be.

One local woman, whose elderly aunt is in Canniesburn, said: “It is absolutely shocking. We can’t find anywhere in the local area for my loved one, who is 83. There are no places in nearby care homes and lengthy waiting lists.”

She added: “It is now becoming very worrying for me that she may have to be moved outwith the area.”

A care home in Lennoxtown – 10 miles away and difficult to get to without a car, she says, has been mentioned.

She said: “I am her only regular visitor and as I do not drive, I will not be able to visit her as much. The same goes for other relatives who, like myself, are pensioners.

“My aunt worked hard all her life and has had to put so much of her own money into her care. This is an awful situation elderly frail people and families are being put through.”

Caroline Sinclair, Interim Chief Officer of East Dunbartonshire’s Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “A formal written notice of closure was issued on Friday 31 January 2020 by the owners of Canniesburn Care Home explaining that the home would close on 28 April 2020.

“Since then we have been working closely with the owners, residents and families to ensure a smooth transition for residents to new homes.

“We have an officer based in Canniesburn who is undertaking reviews of residents’ needs to ensure they have an up-to-date assessment before they move on.

“A further meeting is planned with the owners next week and we’d like to assure residents and their families that we understand how disruptive and distressing this situation is for everyone and that we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of the closure.”

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said they were aware of the decision to close the service and expected any disruption to be kept to a minimum.

He added: “We continue to liaise closely with the care provider and the East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership. Anyone with a concern about a care service can contact us on 0345 600 9527.”

In a statement, Paul Beaumont, director of Canniesburn Carehomes Limited, said the company had conducted a review of the care home and its facilities. He added: “It is apparent, as a result of this review, that an extensive refurbishment of the building is required. After considering all the possible options, the company has concluded that Canniesburn Care Home will need to close for a full refurbishment on or around 28th April. The home will reopen in the future.

“The company is aware of the distress and anxiety that the closure process will undoubtedly have on individuals and is planning to do everything possible to reduce the impact on all of the residents, staff, family members and relatives.

“Where possible and appropriate all residents and staff have been offered places in sister homes; Westerton Care Home in Bearsden and Springvale Care Home in Lennoxtown; both these homes are in East Dunbartonshire, near to where Canniesburn Care Home is located”.