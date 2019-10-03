Bridal ball at Stepps to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research in memory of much loved dad

It will be all white on the night as a bunch of brides have a ball in aid of a very special cause ... except for those preparing to rock down the aisle in purple.

The Bridal Ball will see ladies of all ages don wedding gowns that may not have seen the light of day in decades - all to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland (PCS).

The event at Stepps has been organised by Lorraine McDonald in memory of her treasured dad, Gordon Alexander, who lost his brave battle against the disease in April 2018.

Guests are encouraged to wear their original wedding dress, but Lorraine is planning a purple surprise by giving her own glorious gown a mauve makeover to match the colour of PCS.

The mother-of-two from Cumbernauld said: “I’m really looking forward to this year’s Bridal Ball, with a packed evening of entertainment, food, drink, prizes and purple on the way!”

The event is being held on Saturday, November 16 at the Garfield House Hotel, Stepps, with tickets available now.

Entry price (£30) includes an evening of entertainment, two-course meal, a glass of fizz on arrival and lots of surprises. All proceeds will go to the PCS charity.

Lorraine, who runs her own dance school, organised her first Bridal Ball last year with the support of family and friends, as well as a host of generous businesses.

She explained: “Years ago I had heard of a similar event being carried out for a charity and thought it was a great idea. I quite fancied trying to organise something myself, but to be honest I didn’t have a charity close enough to my heart to do it for.

“After my dad passed away in April last year that all changed. The idea came back to me and I had the perfect charity - and reason - to do it”.

Lorraine is hoping to hear from anyone who can support with prizes, donations or ticket sales. Get in touch – and secure your ticket - by e-mailing lorrainemcdonalddance@yahoo.co.uk or donate directly via the JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lorraine-mcdonald4.