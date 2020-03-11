Dental surgery hit by Coronavirus

A dental surgery has closed after the premises was linked to Cumbernauld’s first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

The Stewart and Stewart practice in Main Street, Cumbernauld took the decision to temporarily close on Monday as a precaution following the emergence of a confirmed case at the clinic.

The identity of the patient or their status at the practice or indeed if they have returned from an area which has been linked to the spread of the virus has not been disclosed. It has however been confirmed that the patient in question is currently in hospital and is “clinically well.”

The practice is currently working closely with NHS Lanarkshire’s public health team who are in the process of contacting practice patients who have been in contact with the confirmed case.

All practice staff have also been informed and given public health advice.

Dr Femi Oshin, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: “We want to reassure all staff and patients of the practice that the risk of contracting coronavirus from this individual is low. Not everyone who has attended the practice last week will have had contact with the confirmed case. We want to reassure these patients – and indeed everyone at this time – that they should follow the most up-to-date health advice, which can be found on the NHS Inform website.

“We would like to thank everyone at the practice for their cooperation and support at what will undoubtedly be a difficult time for them. We will provide further details on the practice reopening in due course.”

Stewart and Stewart Dental Practice partner Dr Gordon Stewart said: “The health and safety of our patients and staff are of paramount importance to us. As soon as we were notified of this matter we immediately agreed with NHS Lanarkshire’s public health officials that to close temporarily as a precaution would be the most appropriate step to take.”

Mr Stewart thanked his staff and apologised to patients for any inconvenience.