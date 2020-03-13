East Dunbartonshire Council gearing up for spread of coronavirus

East Dunbartonshire Council is preparing for any impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) if the local area is impacted by the spread of the virus.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “It is important for all organisations to be prepared for the further spread of the coronavirus, and to ensure that we have plans in place across all our council services to respond to any impact.

“I can reassure the residents of East Dunbartonshire that we are engaged with all of the relevant authorities and that we are planning accordingly.”

The NHS is the one source of information that people should use for guidance and advice. NHS Scotland publishes information, which is regularly updated, on the NHS inform website at www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: “Many people are offering advice and guidance in relation to coronavirus and it is important to emphasise that the NHS is the official source that people should follow. The Council will share the key messages and key information from the NHS, but it is worth stressing that you should not rely on information originating from any other source.”

Anyone who believes they have symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) should telephone their GP or the NHS on 111.

Anyone who does not have symptoms but wants general information can call a free helpline on 0800 028 2816.

The helpline has been set up by the NHS and is open: 8am to 10pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm at weekends.