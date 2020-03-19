EDC have pulled the plug and are now in recess!

In line with government advice on reducing social contact, a number of key decisions have been taken by the Council in relation to service delivery and to Council facilities.

These decisions applied from close of business on Wednesday 18 March, for the foreseeable future and until such time as guidance changes and updates will then be provided.

Council Service Delivery

All Council services are moving to emergency service delivery only. There will be no access to the general public to Council buildings and facilities.

Schools

We are aware that the Government has advised that schools will close from Friday and we will provide a further update once the detailed arrangements around this are confirmed by Scottish Government.

Specific service delivery updates include:

Residential bin collection will continue as normal

Special uplifts are suspended

Garden Waste collection, originally due to begin in March is suspended

Care & Repair - suspended

Property maintenance and repairs - emergencies only.

All Council meetings have been suspended for the foreseeable future and the council is formally in recess.

Council and EDLC Trust facilities will also close to the public across East Dunbartonshire. The closures decision applies to:

Council Facilities: Community Hubs:

Bearsden Hub, Bishopbriggs Hub, Kirkintilloch Hub and Lennoxtown Hub (arrangements are in place for Registration and Licencing services)

Community Centres:

Auchinairn Community Centre, Hillhead Community Centre, Milngavie Community Education Centre,Torrance Community Centre

Public Halls:

Bearsden Hall, Milngavie Town Hall, The War Memorial Hall Bishopbriggs, Westerton Hall

All community lets in Council facilities, including schools (with the exception of lets for Breakfact Clubs, After School provision and Early Years Provision which will be maintained)

Mugdock Country Park remains open but no council facilities will be open.

EDLC Trust Facilities

All libraries

All sports and leisure facilities: Allander Leisure Centre, Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre, the Leisuredrome Bishopbriggs and Huntershill Sports Facility

The Lillie Art Gallery; The Auld Kirk Museum; Kilmardinny House; and Kirkintilloch Town Hall

Community arts classes and sport development activity

Pitches & Pavilions

Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP)

Kirkintilloch Health & Care Centre remains open for appointments only. There is no drop in access to this building.

Arrangements for Registration

Registration will be by appointment only by phoning 0300 123 4510. Appointments will be available in Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown Community Hubs.

Registration of Deaths

Deaths must be registered within eight days and only when the Medical Certificate for Cause of Death (MCCD) has been issued.

Licensing

All new applications are suspended. Arrangements are in place for renewals and these will be communicated directly.

Council Payments

Payments can only be made by Touchtone telephone on 0300 123 4524, or online at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/payments

The council will keep communities advised of where to access services and thank everyone for their continued support, co-operation and understanding in these unprecedented and challenging times.