Fun in the sun as Bearsden Festival comes to a close

Two weeks of festival fun at Bearsden came to a close last Sunday.

The annual event, held this year to raise awareness of mental health, ended with a fun run at Thorn Park, music at Massimo’s and outdoor play at New Kilpatrick Manse garden.

The second week included a sell-out one woman show by Fiona Stewart, a fundraising curry for East Dunbartonshire Association for Mental Health and a book launch and talk by Professor Rory O’Connor.

Here is a selection of the entertainment and awards on offer at the successful festival.