Golf club event raises £15,000 to help dementia patients

A fundraising event at Lenzie Golf Club raised £15,000 to help improve the lives of dementia patients.

Members organised the day, which included an auction and raffle in aid of BBC TV presenter Sally Magnusson’s Playlist for Life Charity for people with the condition.

The money raised will go towards supporting the production of each patient’s favourite pieces of music by helping them to construct their personal playlist. This has been shown to benefit patients quality of life considerably. Sally is pictured picking up the cheque from Helen at the club and Dr Frank Dunn. Further donations have raised the total to £17,500.