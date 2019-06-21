Honour for dedicated volunteer at hospice

A dedicated volunteer at Marie Curie Hospice has been honoured after 20 years of service in support of patients.

Betty Neil from Bishopbriggs was presented with an award from Marie Curie lead clinical nurser Eileen McGinley.

The award was made during a Volunteers Week afternoon tea celebration at the Springburn hospice.

Betty, who volunteers as a tea lady at the hospice, said: “I’ve met lovely people over my 20 years.

“From the beginning I wanted to be with the patients. There’s something nice about going in and speaking normal to a patient, and they just automatically react that way back.

“It’s always been a privilege and a pleasure.”

The Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow, offers the reassurance of specialist care and support, in a friendly, welcoming environment, for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Marie Curie employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

With its nine hospices around the UK, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.