It’s a cracker for Macmillan

The Council’s Skills for Learning, Life and Work service have raised a remarkable £1,024 for Macmillan Cancer Support at two afternoon teas.

The events were organised by a team of volunteers included Modern Apprentices and learners – all of whom are supported by the service.

As well as the funds raised for Macmillan, a wonderful 178.80 kilograms of donations were handed in for East Dunbartonshire Foodbank - enough to help 17 families for a full week!

The events – which also included a prize raffle – were designed by the Skills for Learning, Life and Work team to give participants ‘real world’ experience – boosting their skills, confidence and future work prospects.

As well as a range of mouth-watering cakes and cuppas, dozens of guests were treated to the incredible musical talents of pupils and teachers from St Ninian’s High School at the teas, which were held within Kirkintilloch Baptist Church.

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council, said: “Well done to everyone involved in these fantastic events. Not only did they generate funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, they helped to provide invaluable experience to the many people - of all ages - involved in organising the teas and serving up the treats. Congratulations to all.”

Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the Council, added, “Thanks to everyone who contributed towards the total raised for Macmillan. Not only that, but the people involved learned a range of employability skills – including teamwork, budgeting and customer care. I hope they are all justifiably proud of their efforts.”

Anne-Marie Smart and Fiona Moody – benefit advisers for Macmillan, who are based within East Dunbartonshire Citizens Advice Bureau – recently visited the Council’s Marina HQ to pick up the charity’s cheque.

Fiona said: “It was a great event and we loved being part of it. Everyone must be so proud of the amount that they raised for such a great cause.”

She added: “When someone is diagnosed with cancer, money might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but having cancer can be expensive and therefore you may experience higher costs in your gas/electricity, increased childcare costs and travel costs to and from hospital appointments – all at a time when your income has fallen.

For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk.