Join Bishopbriggs’ Hal off the Beatson track

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer last year, 22-year-old Hal Dhami is encouraging everyone to sign up for Beatson Cancer Charity’s biggest event of the year

He wants to help raise money for the charity that has aided him and so many others.

Hal from Bishopbriggs, says that, Off The Beatson Track, taking place on Sunday, August 25, is a way to show your support for the charity by taking part, or sponsoring someone who is.

The Strathclyde university student was diagnosed with stage two testicular cancer in November 2018 after finding a lump and went on to receive three cycles of chemotherapy.

Hal has since gone on to raise more than £8500 for Beatson Cancer Charity after organising a sponsored head shave earlier this year with 13 university friends.

Hal said: “The biggest thing I wanted to do was raise awareness of the disease and encourage people to check themselves regularly.

“Many people my age think that it won’t happen to them so there’s no need to check, but it can happen to anyone – I think my diagnosis was a wake-up call for quite a lot of my friends.”

During his treatment, Hal spent a lot of time at the charity’s Wellbeing Centre.

This is where patients and their families can go for a break from the hospital ward and gain access to complementary therapies.

Hal added: “The Wellbeing Centre was a place I could go for some peace and quiet.

“I benefited from massages and got to see how much the place means to other people facing cancer. That’s why I think it’s important to give back.”

Sign up by visiting https://www.beatsoncancercharity.org/content/off-the-beatson-track or calling the team on 0141 212 0505.

Off The Beatson Track is a 10k walk along fully-accessible paths, starting and finishing at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum, taking in some of the West End’s iconic sights along the route.

This is the charity’s sixth Off The Beatson Track event and hopes it will be the biggest and best yet.