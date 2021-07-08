Kirkintilloch charity's £30k Radiothon praised in Scottish Parliament

Local MSP Rona Mackay with Dave Brackenridge of Rookie Rockstars

Rookie Rockstars has been recognised in parliament by local MSP Rona Mackay after its mammoth 30-hour fundraising radio show.

Rookie Rockstars CEO Dave Brackenridge took part in the non-stop broadcast to raise vital funds to continue its counselling provision for young people.

After being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity continues to seek funding to ensure young people across the area have access to mental health provision and support, and for the charity to continue with their free outreach programme into schools.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden Rona Mackay hailed the charity as “inspirational”.

She said: “Rookie Rockstars has been at the forefront of providing a supportive, cathartic outlet for many of my young constituents.

"Now more than ever, as we recover from the pandemic, its mental health and counselling services are vital to ensure support is on hand for those who need it.

“As a group, they are inspirational and for Dave and the team to have performed over 30 hours straight – raising over an incredible £30,000 – is testament to how hard they work for my constituents.

“I was delighted to attend the broadcast and show my continued support for the charity, raising awareness and celebration of their achievement through my parliamentary motion to the Scottish Parliament.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Rockstars CEO Dave said: “We are delighted with the response by our supporters and blown away to have raised so much to help the young people that need it the most.

“We care passionately for young people and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we can help as many as we possibly can.

"Our thanks go to Rona for her continued support and encouragement as we continue to do all we can to serve this community.”