Kirkintilloch couple’s fund nears £50k for brain tumour research in memory of their son

Kirkintilloch couple George and Dorothy Crooks held another successful event in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity’s David Philip Crooks Fund, in memory of their son.

The annual Munch Brunch Coffee Morning, held in St David’s Church, was packed out and visitors enjoyed lunch and delicious home baking.

Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay opened the event and presented George and Dorothy with a framed Parliamentary motion which she submitted recently to congratulate the couple on their amazing fundraising .

To date, the couple have raised £49,514 and are determined to reach their goal of £50,000 by the end of the year.

Ms Mackay said: “George and Dorothy are an amazing couple and their family must be very proud of them.

“They are raising this money in memory of their beloved son David and it will help fund research to beat this terrible disease. I congratulate them and wish them well in reaching their target.”

George said: “Thank you to all who attended and helped us to raise this terrific sum. We have enjoyed great support from the community and all our family and friends.”

Donations can be made online to the Brain Tumour Charity at https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org.

David was a fit young man of 26 years when his brain tumour was discovered after he suffered a seizure in June 2008. Sadly, despite surgery and treatment, the popular Kirkintilloch Bowling Club member passed away on January 27, 2009 at Marie Curie Hospice.