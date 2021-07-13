List of latest local drop-in Covid vaccine centres

Covid Vaccine rollout

Public Health Scotland data shows 62,164 people East Dunbartonshire had received both jabs by July 7.

That was up 3,038 compared to the previous week.

It means 72% of people aged 18 and over in East Dunbartonshire have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 82,183 people in East Dunbartonshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 95% of the over 18s.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8, with doses given first to care home staff and residents, frontline health workers and the older age groups.

Vaccinations are being delivered through GP practices, health centres and local clinics as well as at large vaccinations centres.

This week’s local drop-in vaccination clincis:

Wednesday, July 14: Barmulloch Community Centre from 9am-6pm; Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie from 9am-3pm, Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre from 9am-3pm.

Thursday, July 15: Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie 9am-3pm and Barmulloch Community Centre, 9am-6pm.

Friday, July 16: Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie, 9am-3pm, Barmulloch Community Centre, 9am-6pm.