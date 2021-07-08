Local patients invited to help shape GP out of hours service for area
Local GP patients are being invited to take part in a new survey to help shape GP Out of Hours services across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:31 am
Anyone who has had a recent experience of accessing the GP Out Of Hours are being invited to fill out the online survey which is available here: https://forms.office.com/r/w2zYsz9Vac
The survey is available until Sunday, July 18.
The work forms part of a feedback campaign to help ensure GP Out of Hours services operate effectively and that teams are able to listen and learn about patient experiences.
Susan Manion, interim chief officer for GP Out of Hours Services said: "We value hearing from patients and would like to encourage them to take part.”