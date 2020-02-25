Milngavie man’s  pioneering hip replacement

Milngavie man Robert McColl has benefited from pioneering robotic surgery for a total hip replacement.

The 77-year-old local man had the operation at Nuffield Hospital in January this year, which was carried out by Professor Dominic Meek.

He was the 50th patient to undergo the Mako robotic arm assisted surgery for hip and knees at the Glasgow Hospital.

The pioneering technology was introduced in June last year, with Nuffield the first in Scotland to offer a total knee replacement using Mako.

The Mako system begins with pre-surgery planning where a 3D scan replicates the patient’s knee or hip. This allows the surgeon to plan the operation within a fraction of a millimetre.

During the procedure, the robotic-arm is guided by the surgeon helping them achieve absolute precision.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mr William Leach said: “I have been a consultant orthopaedic surgeon for over 20 years and see Mako as a revolutionary technology. I always have control of the robotic arm and it gives pinpoint accuracy and alignment during surgery.

“Each patient’s surgical plan is personalised with preoperative imaging. The real and proven clinical benefits include reduced postoperative pain and blood loss, and a quicker recovery.”

Mr McColl, who was impressed with the science and surgeons after attending the Mako launch event in August at the Glasgow Science Centre, said: “I have been recovering well and was up and about a day after the procedure.”