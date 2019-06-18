Mosshead Mums take on Ben Nevis climb to boost diabetes research

Five Bearsden mums are preparing for a night climb of Ben Nevis on Saturday, June 22 to raise cash for a cause close to their hearts.

Joanna Langmead’s son George, a pupil at Mosshead Primary School, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two years ago. The funds raised from the climb will go towards JDRF Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Joanna said: “As a family we have had a steep learning curve on how to manage this life changing condition. I rather nervously signed myself up for the climb and after telling a few mums at the school gates, I ended up with a team of five joining me!

“The local co-op has been supporting us with sponsorship forms and the manager is also joining us on the climb. The support we have received from the Mosshead and Bearsden community has been amazing.”