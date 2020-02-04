Mum’s stroke motivated Izzy to help rebuild lives

An East Dunbartonshire doctor is helping to rebuild lives after stroke by taking part in her first ever Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association next month at Glasgow Green.

Izzy Howatt was inspired to sign up for the event on Sunday, March 15, after her mother had a stroke last June.

The Bearsden woman said: “Dad phoned to tell me mum was in hospital. The stroke had affected her speech and she initially she couldn’t walk at all – although she already had mobility issues.

“She also had co-ordination problems, weakness and numbness down her right side. As a practising doctor, I see patients living with the effects of stroke quite regularly.

“It was a shock to hear mum had had a stroke, because I know the tremendous impact it can have on people. Although mum had had a small stroke she did not come away unscathed. Fatigue was a big issue – a common and challenging effect of a stroke.

“However, she has made considerable improvements – her speech is back to normal and her mobility has improved.

“She’s worked really hard with her physiotherapy and occupational therapy team and is gradually going back to drawing which she loves.

“I am proud to join the resolution and run the Resolution Run. I am doing this because of mum’s recent stroke, but I also see the need for greater awareness of stroke and the importance of good treatment and care.”

She added: “I’m doing the run with my daughter Eilidh (9) and son Euan (10), as well as with my sister Ali. We’re all really looking forward to it. Great to be doing something fun for a good cause!”

Kirsty Scott, fundraising manager at the Stroke Association in Scotland, said: “Stroke recovery is a marathon not a sprint. And each recovery is as individual as each survivor. That’s why we’re encouraging people to join our Resolution Run in Glasgow and the West and raise vital funds for the Stroke Association.

“Life after stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together. The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one.

“You can run, walk or cheer and choose your distance to suit you. It’s more than a run, it’s a resolution to help rebuild lives after stroke.”

There are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK living with devastating wide-ranging disabilities such as speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues.

The Stroke Association provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Entry fee is just £15 and runners can choose their distance from a range of distances depending on location.

Whether walking or running, all participants will receive a medal at the finish line.

To join the resolution, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.

From local support services and groups, to online information and support, anyone affected by stroke can visit stroke.org.uk or call our dedicated Stroke Helpline on 0303 3033 100 to find out about support available locally.

Kirsty added: “Our specialist support, research and campaigning are only possible with the courage and determination of the stroke community and the generosity of our supporters.

“With more donations and support, we can help rebuild even more lives.

“You can also follow us on: Twitter: @StrokeScotland and Facebook: StrokeAssociation - Scotland.”