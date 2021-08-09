New mobile Covid testing bus tours East Dunbartonshire communities

Community bus

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said: “As we move beyond level zero in Scotland and closer to a normal way of life, community testing remains an important part of combatting Covid-19.

“We continue to operate the community testing facility at the War Memorial Hall in Bishopbriggs, which is open to anyone living, working or visiting East Dunbartonshire, who does not have symptoms, in order to identify anyone who may actually have Covid-19 but be unaware of it.

“Our mobile testing bus is able to travel throughout the area offering testing to people in community and town centre settings without them having to travel to Bishopbriggs.”

The bus began mobile testing at the end of last week at Mugdock Country Park, and will be at the following locations in its first full week on the road, from Monday 9 August.

Monday: 9.30am – 12 Noon (last test 11.30am) and 2pm – 4.30pm (last test 4pm) at Barleybank car park Kirkintilloch and Bearsden Hub car park

Tuesday: 9.30am – 12 Noon (last test 11.30am) and 2pm – 4.30pm (last test 4pm) Chapel St car park Lennoxtown and Milngavie Precinct.

Wednesday – 9.30am – 12 Noon (last test 11.30am) and 2pm – 4.30pm (last test 4pm) at Leisuredrome car park Bishopbriggs andHillhead Community Centre.

Thursday: 9.30am – 1pm (last test 12.30pm) and 2pm – 4.30pm (last test 4pm) at Barleybank car park KirkintillochFriday: 9.30am – 1pm (last test 12.30pm) and 2pm – 4.30pm (last test 4pm) at Bearsden Hub car park.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson continued: “As restrictions continue to be lifted, it is important to remember that the Covid virus has not gone away – community testing remains an important part of managing the spread and ensuring that we identify those that have the virus so that they can self-isolate.

“Our new mobile bus brings testing in to the heart of our communities and we are encouraging everyone in the vicinity to come along to the bus, meet our new testing team and take a test to help keep everyone safe.”

The weekly programme for the mobile testing bus will be published on the community testing section of the Council website https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/residents/covid-19/covid-19-community-test-centre.