No sign of vital women’s clinic reopening at Kirkintilloch

There is still no sign of the reopening of a vital women’s health clinic in Kirkintilloch, shut for the past five months.

The Herald reported in January that the outreach branch of the Sandyford sexual health clinic based at the Health Centre had closed because of staff sickness.

At the time, Greater Glasgow & Clyde (NHSGGC) said that the clinic was estimated to be back to normal within three months. However, this week NHSGCC were still unable to say when the local branch would reopen.

The nearest clinic at Springburn has cut its opening times and no longer provides a service on a Monday.Three other clinics have also closed – at Drumchapel, Castlemilk and Pollok.

An NHS spokesperson told the Herald this week: “Unfortunately, due to staffing issues we have had to temporarily close four Sandyford clinics, including Kirkintilloch, and don’t yet have a date for their re-opening.

“Every effort is being made to address the staffing issues and in the meantime, patients are being offered appointments at our other clinics”.

One woman, who attended the Kirkintilloch clinic regularly for treatment, said: “Some people are unable to travel to clinics outwith the area.

“This local clinic is a must in East Dunbartonshire.”

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay wrote to the chief exec of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Jane Grant,earlier this year for reassurances over the closure of the outreach clinic in Kirkintilloch.